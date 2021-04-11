Pluton (PLU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $803,585.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Pluton coin can now be bought for $9.64 or 0.00016056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pluton has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $803,585.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00085061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00612833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00042833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Pluton Profile

PLU is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

