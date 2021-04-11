Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,661 shares of company stock worth $8,406,787. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $90.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,225.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

