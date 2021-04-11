Piper Sandler Comments on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.15) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.27) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

