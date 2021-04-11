Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report $62.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $63.50 million. Ping Identity reported sales of $61.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $260.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $295.24 million, with estimates ranging from $284.19 million to $301.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on PING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

PING stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.29, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,995 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,447 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 700,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after acquiring an additional 236,331 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 510,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

