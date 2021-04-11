Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,771 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 240,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.42. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $3,836,104.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,526 shares of company stock valued at $23,312,344. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

