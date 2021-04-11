Philip Harrison Sells 52,125 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

Shares of LON:BBY opened at GBX 306.40 ($4.00) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.64. Balfour Beatty plc has a twelve month low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 312.60 ($4.08).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.