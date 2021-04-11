Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

