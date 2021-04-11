Peggy Scherle Sells 15,370 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $604,194.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PRLD opened at $35.26 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,691,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

