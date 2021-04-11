PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $45.28 million and $244,002.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00052952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00081748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.86 or 0.00610176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00031512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037057 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 546,186,254 coins and its circulating supply is 110,208,887 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

