PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PCB. Raymond James raised their target price on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $227.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $50,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.