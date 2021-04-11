PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Billion

Brokerages expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to post $4.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $6.50 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $5.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year sales of $20.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Mizuho raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.72. 1,802,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,333. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

