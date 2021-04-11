Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paychex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

PAYX stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

