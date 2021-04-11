Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 10,189 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 92.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $386.23 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.48 and its 200 day moving average is $357.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

