Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 121.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRO. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

