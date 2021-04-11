Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

