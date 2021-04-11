Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,227 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.96. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $79.25.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

