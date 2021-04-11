PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.
NYSE PAR opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.91.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.
Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.