PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

NYSE PAR opened at $83.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. Equities analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.