Pantos 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $119,393.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Pantos has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and $119,393.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pantos coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.00292319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.64 or 0.00735302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,258.12 or 0.99649909 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.12 or 0.00757599 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

