Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 247.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in InflaRx were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 238,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth $9,609,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 173,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $161.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

InflaRx Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX).

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.