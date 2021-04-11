Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,355 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.