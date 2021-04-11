Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 100.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Tire & Rubber stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

CTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

