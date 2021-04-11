Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $3.39 Million in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.