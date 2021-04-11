Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,321,000 after buying an additional 86,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 49,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 396.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 235,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRTV opened at $43.96 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $702.22 million, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.