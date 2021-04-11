Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $182.70 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.60. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

