Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

OXSQ has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Oxford Square Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $245.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 89.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

