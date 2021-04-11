OWNDATA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $78.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 528.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and $78.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 341.3% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066037 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004038 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000772 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

