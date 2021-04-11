Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

OVV stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.