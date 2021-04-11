Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.95 and last traded at $58.57. Approximately 111,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 291,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,986.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $3,184,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,568,597 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.