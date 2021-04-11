OST (OST) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One OST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. OST has a market cap of $37.62 million and $2.02 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OST has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00056971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00084185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $370.65 or 0.00618459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00042883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00032632 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

