Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 943,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Orion Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 70,166 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,697,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Orion Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 130,898 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORN stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $179.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.26. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.26%. Research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ORN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Orion Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

