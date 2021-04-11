O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $1,551,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.36.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,067.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $516.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $332.16 and a one year high of $517.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

