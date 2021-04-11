Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Sells $3,353,850.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ORCL opened at $75.58 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. United Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 836.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 127,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

