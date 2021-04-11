Opthea Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 14th (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea’s (NASDAQ:OPT) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. Opthea had issued 8,563,300 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $115,604,550 based on an initial share price of $13.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OPT stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79. Opthea has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPT. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Opthea in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,107,000.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

