Oppenheimer Weighs in on Bionano Genomics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bionano Genomics in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bionano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

