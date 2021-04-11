Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Insider Sells $7,910,336.64 in Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LPRO opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

