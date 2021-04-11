Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Sells $181,264,914.00 in Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LPRO opened at $38.56 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

