One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 15,069 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $46,111.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $173,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $18,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,649 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $8,609.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $67,304.85.

On Thursday, March 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $907,119.75.

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.68 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.