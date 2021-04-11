Old Port Advisors Makes New Investment in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 241,302 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orange by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 90,894 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 113,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

