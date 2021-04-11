OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $232.36 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $143.01 and a 1 year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.