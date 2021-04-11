OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $46.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $25.96 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29.

