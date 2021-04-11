OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,817 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of BAM opened at $45.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,241.28 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

