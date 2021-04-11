OKB 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $303.73 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. OKB has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $303.73 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $20.86 or 0.00034944 BTC on major exchanges.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

