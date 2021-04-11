ODUWA Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.79 million and $10,033.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,633.92 or 1.00013436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00035834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00102336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005625 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

