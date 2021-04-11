O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Up to $14.22

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $14.54. O-I Glass shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 3,998 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 36,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

