NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $576.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $533.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $257.00 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

