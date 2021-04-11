NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after buying an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after buying an additional 527,641 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $123,432,000 after buying an additional 450,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,477,821 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $285,007,000 after buying an additional 414,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

