NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $427,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.23.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

