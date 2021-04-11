NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after acquiring an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

GOOG opened at $2,285.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,187.60 and a 52-week high of $2,289.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,083.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,828.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

