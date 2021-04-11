NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,920 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. Morgan Stanley comprises 0.9% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $80.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.