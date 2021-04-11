NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 406.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 1.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cummins by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,301,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $259.38 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.81.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

